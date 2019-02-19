Raffle Prize Offers Killing Animals With Donald Trump Jr.

A hunting advocacy group is offering what it has called a “once-in-a-lifetime” raffle prize of killing elk with Donald Trump Jr., but it has faced some criticism online.

Hunter Nation promoted the chance to win a five-day guided fall hunt in Utah with President Donald Trump’s son ― who it dubbed “the modern-day Teddy Roosevelt” — on Instagram Monday. Tickets cost $10 each.

“You will have to go a long way to find a bigger advocate for our hunting lifestyle and a more passionate hunter and conservationist than Don, Jr.,” the group said on its website.

It called “the opportunity to share a hunting camp” with Trump Jr. as being “truly priceless.”

However, the raffle has sparked anger online ― with some people also taking issue with the Trump Jr.-Roosevelt comparison. Roosevelt, president from 1901 to 1909, was an avid hunter and champion of conservation causes.

A hunting advocacy and lobbying website has announced it is offering the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to take part in a 5-day elk hunt with Donald Trump Jr.#disgrace pic.twitter.com/s61YCozhkl — Mel Tansill (@poetmaker) February 18, 2019

Advocacy group raffles off 5-day hunting trip with Donald Trump Jr:

For $10 an entry, Hunter Nation is offering one lucky winner the opportunity to travel to Utah to hunt with Trump Jr. on "some of the most

majestic land our great country has to offer."



- Could I hate him more? — Jeff Rabinowitz (@rxjef77) February 18, 2019

Second place is two hunting trips with Donald Trump, Jr. — Jim Snowden (@snowdenlit) February 19, 2019

What a load of Elk 💩!

What part of Jr is Roosevelt-esque?@HunterNation advertises Elk hunting trip with @DonaldJTrumpJr, 'the Modern-Day Teddy Roosevelt' and a 'Passionate Hunter and Conservationist' https://t.co/Yp0EJA44aB via @secondnexus — Aquatic Ecologist (@H2OEcologist) February 19, 2019

"A modern day Teddy Roosevelt " are you effin kidding me? That's an insult to a great conservationist.#TrumpJr.

https://t.co/LRj9CJTpPC — victoria nowak 🇺🇸 via 🇱🇹 🇵🇱 (@4memphisminnie) February 19, 2019

1. Ewwwww NO! Not even if they paid me to go.

2. Conservationist my ass!

3. How hard is Teddy Roosevelt rolling over in his grave that he's being compared to this tool?https://t.co/IQMJHxxdMs — ♫ SifiChick ♪ (@Sifichick) February 18, 2019

Donald Trump Jr, "the modern-day Teddy Roosevelt"?



Theodore Roosevelt was a President of the US, a conservationist, and introduced a number of domestic policies to help the poor. And he won a Nobel Peace Prize. Does that sound like Trump's son? https://t.co/CsN6f98GUO — Darren Adams (@darrenjadams) February 18, 2019

Trump Jr. often shares photographs of his hunting and fishing trips, plus snaps of himself with guns, to Instagram: