Raffle Prize Offers Killing Animals With Donald Trump Jr.

A hunting advocacy group is offering what it has called a “once-in-a-lifetime” raffle prize of killing elk with Donald Trump Jr., but it has faced some criticism online.
Hunter Nation promoted the chance to win a five-day guided fall hunt in Utah with President Donald Trump’s son ― who it dubbed “the modern-day Teddy Roosevelt” — on Instagram Monday. Tickets cost $10 each.
“You will have to go a long way to find a bigger advocate for our hunting lifestyle and a more passionate hunter and conservationist than Don, Jr.,” the group said on its website.
It called “the opportunity to share a hunting camp” with Trump Jr. as being “truly priceless.”
However, the raffle has sparked anger online ― with some people also taking issue with the Trump Jr.-Roosevelt comparison. Roosevelt, president from 1901 to 1909, was an avid hunter and champion of conservation causes.
Trump Jr. often shares photographs of his hunting and fishing trips, plus snaps of himself with guns, to Instagram:
He sparked outrage in 2015, when pictures surfaced of himself and brother Eric Trump posing with dead big-game animals on safari in Africa. Pop star Madonna reshared a photograph of the siblings with a dead leopard ahead of the 2016 election. She asked: “How Big of. Pussy Do you have to BE to kill this Noble Animal for sport?”