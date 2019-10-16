Donald Trump Jr.'s Oblivious Gripe About Nepotism Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Donald Trump Jr. was widely ridiculed on Twitter after he attacked Hunter Biden for acknowledging that he’d benefited in life because of his surname.
Critics responded by sarcastically calling President Donald Trump’s son ― who is an executive vice president for his father’s company, The Trump Organization, and appeared on his father’s reality TV show “The Apprentice” ― an “anti-nepotism activist.”
Biden, the son of former vice president and current 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden, admitted in an interview on “Good Morning America” that he wouldn’t have acquired roles on the boards of certain companies “without saying that I’m the son of the vice president of the U.S.”
“I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happen in my life if my name wasn’t Biden,” Biden added. He also denied any wrongdoing in his work with Ukrainian and Chinese companies.
Trump Jr. claimed there was a “Dumpster fire at Biden HQ!”
Detractors immediately noted the irony of Trump Jr.’s claim: