Donald Trump Jr.'s Nepotism Dig At Hunter Biden Shows He's Not Exactly Self-Aware

Most people are familiar with the quote, “Those who refuse to remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” but it apparently escaped Donald Trump Jr.
On Thursday, the president’s eldest son retweeted a Daily Caller story claiming that Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden took full advantage of his family connections to get a job.
Trump then suggested that Joe Biden’s political career is the only reason Hunter Biden was able to get work.
There’s a case to be made against nepotism in politics and elsewhere, but not by a guy who has made his career by being the son of Donald Trump.
And Twitter users were happy to point that out.
Does all this seem familiar? Well, it is, because Donald Trump Jr. has proven that what he lacks in self awareness he makes up for in the “self-own.”
Back in October, the president’s son was dragged on Twitter after he attacked Hunter Biden for acknowledging that he’d benefited in life because of his surname.
As one person noted, “Dude your name is literally your dad’s full name.”