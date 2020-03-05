Donald Trump Jr.'s Nepotism Dig At Hunter Biden Shows He's Not Exactly Self-Aware

Most people are familiar with the quote, “Those who refuse to remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” but it apparently escaped Donald Trump Jr.

On Thursday, the president’s eldest son retweeted a Daily Caller story claiming that Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden took full advantage of his family connections to get a job.

Trump then suggested that Joe Biden’s political career is the only reason Hunter Biden was able to get work.

It’s almost like the whole Biden family is entity dependent on Joe holding public office?



EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden touted connections in 2019 while pitching UCLA Law on letting him teach drug policy course | The Daily Caller https://t.co/P8wteom4tW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 5, 2020

There’s a case to be made against nepotism in politics and elsewhere, but not by a guy who has made his career by being the son of Donald Trump.

And Twitter users were happy to point that out.

Is there a less self-aware person on the planet that this Dotard Junior? https://t.co/DlLUm0iaCg — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) March 5, 2020

Unlike all the self-made Trump clan https://t.co/b9zEHuaJjp — Rick Newman (@rickjnewman) March 5, 2020

It’s almost as if Donald Trump Jr. became a best-selling author because the RNC bought thousands of copies of his book during his father’s presidency. https://t.co/ZgEHHtePUX — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) March 5, 2020

Does all this seem familiar? Well, it is, because Donald Trump Jr. has proven that what he lacks in self awareness he makes up for in the “self-own.”

Back in October, the president’s son was dragged on Twitter after he attacked Hunter Biden﻿ for acknowledging that he’d benefited in life because of his surname.

As one person noted, “Dude your name is literally your dad’s full name.”