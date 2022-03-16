Donald Trump Jr.’s Idea For How His Dad Could Fix Russia-Ukraine Backfires

Donald Trump Jr. faced mockery for suggesting his father, former President Donald Trump, attend upcoming NATO talks on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
On Tuesday, Trump Jr. claimed President Joe Biden’s scheduled visit to Belgium next week “will only embolden our enemies further.”
“If you want to get something done right send Trump,” the Trump scion added.
Critics reminded Trump Jr. of his father’s own loyalty to and emboldening of Russian President Vladimir Putin throughout his presidency. Others suggested the former president be sent “one way” and recalled his questionable behavior at summits when he was in office.