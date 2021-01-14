POLITICS

Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Deplorable' Old Tweet Comes Back To Haunt Him

The president might be banned from Twitter, but his family still has a tweet for everything.

With President Donald Trump now banned from Twitter, his son is stepping up in the “tweet for everything” department. 

Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 message about impeachment is getting a new round of attention in light of Wednesday’s events, in which his father was impeached for a second time: 

Trump Jr.’s tweet was a response to then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who at the time said half of Trump’s supporters were in a “basket of deplorables,” or racist, sexist, xenophobic and/or homophobic people. But with the president now impeached twice in a little more than a year, Trump Jr.’s observation about what impeachment means gained attention all over again:

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Politics and Government Politics Impeachment Donald Trump Jr. Twitter