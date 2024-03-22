Donald Trump Jr. Self-Owns With Inadvertent Attack On His Dad

Social media users had a field day with Donald Trump Jr.’s latest gripe.
Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son complained on Thursday to Newsmax’s Eric Bolling about people adjusting their valuations of his father’s properties depending on their motives.
The former president has admitted he is struggling to meet the $464 million bond needed to appeal his civil fraud conviction, which stemmed from decadeslong overvaluation of assets to secure loans and make deals, and undervaluation for tax reasons.
If the ex-POTUS can’t get the money together by Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James can begin the process of seizing his assets. It’s prompted speculation as to how much properties like Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago are actually worth.
“If it’s worth 18 million and that’s good for the soundbite at the time, it’s worth 18 million,” Trump Jr. claimed to Bolling. “If it’s worth hundreds of millions the next day for a different purpose, it’s worth hundreds of millions. And that’s what’s going on.”
Trump Jr. had killed irony with his comments, critics mocked on X (formerly Twitter).