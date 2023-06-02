Donald Trump Jr.’s promotion of a new book from Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro — that has been released by his own Winning Team Publishing company — didn’t get off to the best of starts.

On the latest episode of his “Triggered” podcast, the former president’s eldest son invited Pirro on to talk about and hype “Crimes Against America.”

But the Trump scion botched the title, instead calling it “Crimes Against Humanity.”

“So many people out there trying to censor the conservative voice, trying to dummy that down, trying to prevent it from getting out there,” griped Trump Jr.

He introduced Pirro as a “longtime friend of the family” and “not one to easily be silenced.”

Then he asked: “So Jeanine, first off, what made you decide to write another book and what will readers learn from ‘Crimes Against Humanity’?”

Trump Jr. laughed off his error and corrected himself.

It follows last week’s inadvertent attack on his own father on his podcast.

Pirro has previously described immigrant children as a “lower level of human being” and once ended an interview when a guest praised President Joe Biden.