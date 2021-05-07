Donald Trump Jr. Miffed That Twitter Called His Jimmy Carter Tweet Confusing

Donald Trump Jr. attempted to insult President Joe Biden on Friday by comparing him to former Democratic President Jimmy Carter.
And, to paraphrase every single Scooby-Doo villain, he “would’ve gotten away with it if it hadn’t been for that meddling social media platform.”
It all started when former President Donald Trump’s eldest son decided to comment on the many articles that have compared the current president to Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
Considering Carter served only a single term (the same amount as his father), Trump probably thought this tweet would hit the libs where it hurts.
However, it just prompted many Twitter users to point out the ways Donald Trump Sr. differs from Carter.
Trump Jr. not only got dunked on, but turned “Jimmy Carter” into a trending term.
However, he wasn’t happy about the way Twitter described the reaction to his tweet: “People are confused by a Tweet from Donald Trump Jr., saying that President Biden ‘isn’t the next FDR he’s the next Jimmy Carter.’”
He doubled down.
But his aim of controlling the message pretty much failed, as people kept mocking his attempts to own the libs.