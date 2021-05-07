Donald Trump Jr. Miffed That Twitter Called His Jimmy Carter Tweet Confusing

And, to paraphrase every single Scooby-Doo villain, he “would’ve gotten away with it if it hadn’t been for that meddling social media platform.”

It all started when former President Donald Trump’s eldest son decided to comment on the many articles that have compared the current president to Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Considering Carter served only a single term (the same amount as his father), Trump probably thought this tweet would hit the libs where it hurts.

Biden isn’t the next FDR he’s the next Jimmy Carter. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 7, 2021

However, it just prompted many Twitter users to point out the ways Donald Trump Sr. differs from Carter.

Nobel Peace Prizes:



Jimmy Carter - 1



The Trump Family - 0 https://t.co/Yk0SgNnkCH — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 7, 2021

Trump isn't the next Jimmy Carter he's the next Idi Amin in exile. Or Saddam hiding in a hole in the ground. https://t.co/OjxKEudJ7q — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) May 7, 2021

Is there a better compliment? A kind, Christian man who dealt with the fallout of a corrupt administration, believed in diplomacy, won a Nobel Peace Prize? https://t.co/f0yDBS83pH — Lisa Braun Dubbels (@lisadubbels) May 7, 2021

Trump Jr. not only got dunked on, but turned “Jimmy Carter” into a trending term.

However, he wasn’t happy about the way Twitter described the reaction to his tweet: “People are confused by a Tweet from Donald Trump Jr., saying that President Biden ‘isn’t the next FDR he’s the next Jimmy Carter.’”

Anyone who is supposedly "confused," by my below tweet should probably read the awful Biden job report out today, then take a peek at the rising prices of raw materials that we're seeing and then finally google "Jimmy Carter inflation"....Things will make a lot more sense to you! https://t.co/ZJ6142EJIE pic.twitter.com/77bqHP2ubh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 7, 2021

He doubled down.

PS: The bullshit description of the trend by @Twitter is just more proof that they're nothing but a Super PAC for Democrats. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 7, 2021

But his aim of controlling the message pretty much failed, as people kept mocking his attempts to own the libs.

Trump Jr. fighting with Twitter's description of a trend he set off https://t.co/bj32jwx9SO — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) May 7, 2021

much like Carter, Biden inherited most of the country's problems from the previous president and it takes more than 100 days to undo four years of bad policies so. . . https://t.co/3hClTy4rIo — 🏳️‍🌈 Ms. Marya E. Gates🦩 (@oldfilmsflicker) May 7, 2021

Jimmy Carter was not a good president, but this is an odd defense of that tweet. Carter came into office well after stagflation began, and he named Paul Volcker, the guy widely credited for defeating stagflation, as Fed chair. https://t.co/CEBCE0bSg2 — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) May 7, 2021