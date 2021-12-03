Donald Trump Jr.’s Unhinged Attack On Fauci Is Pure Projection In Kimmel Play-By-Play

Donald Trump Jr. this week launched yet another unhinged attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, in a wild interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

But Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday said it was “hard to figure out” if former President Donald Trump’s son was “talking about Dr. Fauci or if he’s talking about himself.”

Kimmel played back one part of the interview sentence by sentence, noting how each time the accusation that Trump was throwing out could have applied to himself. “I believe the psychiatrists call that projection,” said the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host.

Kimmel also taunted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) with a picture of the Trump acolyte appearing to ride a hot dog, naked, and inserted former Vice President Mike Pence into the new “Magic Mike” movie trailer.