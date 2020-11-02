Don Trump Jr. Urged Texans To Give Kamala Harris 'Trump Train Welcome' Before Bus Incident

Donald Trump Jr. called on MAGA “Trump train” supporters to “go have some fun” with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in her Texas campaign travels.

He issued the order last Wednesday in a video tweet two days before scores of trucks with flags and MAGA signs swarmed Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign bus caravan in a dangerous highway ambush outside Austin.

One truck was filmed deliberately colliding with an accompanying car to force it into another lane, leaving the vehicle seriously damaged. The FBI’s San Antonio office is investigating the action.

Biden staffers on the bus called 911, and law enforcement eventually aided the bus to its destination, CNN reported.

These tactics have no place in Texas, my home state, and no place in America.



These tactics have no place in Texas, my home state, and no place in America.

Self-declared law-and-order President Donald Trump has praised the reckless highway stunt and called the drivers “patriots.”

“It’d be great if you guys would all get together, head down to McAllen and give Kamala Harris a nice Trump train welcome,” he said in his video message to Laredo, Texas.

“Get out there, have some fun,” he urged. “Get out there, guys.”

Texas is Trump country so @DonaldJTrumpJr has a special message to Laredo, Texas. Head to McAllen, Texas on October 30th and help give Kamala Harris a big Trump Texas welcome. pic.twitter.com/qB4hukL6xz — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 28, 2020

The “Trump train” apparently did not target Harris, but focused instead that Friday on the Biden bus. The Biden campaign was forced to cancel events because of the safety fears amid the vehicles’ threatening actions.

The Biden campaign has slammed the ambush by the MAGA supporters — the same Trump supporters who rail against wearing masks as an outrageous infringement of their freedoms.

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters and others in harm’s way,” said Tariq Thowfeek, Texas communications director for the Biden campaign.