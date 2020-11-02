Don Trump Jr. Urged Texans To Give Kamala Harris 'Trump Train Welcome' Before Bus Incident

Donald Trump Jr. called on MAGA “Trump train” supporters to “go have some fun” with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in her Texas campaign travels.
He issued the order last Wednesday in a video tweet two days before scores of trucks with flags and MAGA signs swarmed Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign bus caravan in a dangerous highway ambush outside Austin.
One truck was filmed deliberately colliding with an accompanying car to force it into another lane, leaving the vehicle seriously damaged. The FBI’s San Antonio office is investigating the action.
Biden staffers on the bus called 911, and law enforcement eventually aided the bus to its destination, CNN reported.
Self-declared law-and-order President Donald Trump has praised the reckless highway stunt and called the drivers “patriots.”
“It’d be great if you guys would all get together, head down to McAllen and give Kamala Harris a nice Trump train welcome,” he said in his video message to Laredo, Texas.
“Get out there, have some fun,” he urged. “Get out there, guys.”
The “Trump train” apparently did not target Harris, but focused instead that Friday on the Biden bus. The Biden campaign was forced to cancel events because of the safety fears amid the vehicles’ threatening actions.
The Biden campaign has slammed the ambush by the MAGA supporters — the same Trump supporters who rail against wearing masks as an outrageous infringement of their freedoms.
“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters and others in harm’s way,” said Tariq Thowfeek, Texas communications director for the Biden campaign.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place