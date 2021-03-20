Donald Trump Jr. Slammed For Sharing Violent Meme Attacking Joe Biden

Donald Trump Jr. drew criticism on Friday for his response to President Joe Biden’s trip up the steps of Air Force One.

Former President Donald Trump’s son tweeted an edited video of his father repeatedly striking golf balls that hit Biden on the back of the head, causing him to stumble.

It wasn’t the wind folks. pic.twitter.com/jYc01dBZCe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 19, 2021

Right-wingers immediately seized on Biden’s fall at Joint Base Andrews to push their fiction that the president is addled. The White House blamed the stumbles on windy conditions and said Biden is “doing fine” after his missteps.

Critics swung at Trump Jr. for sharing the clip, credited to Twitter user @NautPoso, which was reminiscent of a similarly violent image that his father once tweeted attacking 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Covfefe yourself. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 20, 2021

So strange that a president and family that casually embraced dumb, violent memes for four years wound up inciting a deadly attack on the Capitol. https://t.co/WRWt6bD1Yz — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) March 19, 2021

Does every member of the trump family have the intellect of an angry kindergartener? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 19, 2021

Right before he tripped, Joe Biden successfully got 100 million vaccine shots administered in 58 days and got $242B in stimulus checks sent out to 90 million people.



Your dad got upwards of 500,000 people killed. — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) March 19, 2021

I would be genuinely surprised if you didn't post this - classless as always. Sick! — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) March 19, 2021

Yet Biden's approval is 62 percent. Your dad never broke 50 percent for his entire one-term presidency.



Sad! — P. D. White (@whitepatrick) March 19, 2021

You do know with every pathetic, bitter, jealous tweet you sink deeper into the shithole that is your life. You fool no one. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) March 19, 2021

@DanRather said it best "Tripping while running up the stairs to Air Force One is embarrassing. Tripping while running the response to COVID is deadly. I would argue the latter story should be a bigger headline."



Don't worry about being irrelevant for long, #JusticeIsComing — Cathie Laama (@cathie1330) March 19, 2021

That guy beat your Dad by more than 7 million votes. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) March 19, 2021

Reported this tweet to @Twitter for violence. Twitter please take this down and suspend Donald Trump Jr! https://t.co/8PN6T7viX0 — 🌎 The Tao of Kat 🌎 (@kathrynresister) March 19, 2021