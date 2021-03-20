Donald Trump Jr. Slammed For Sharing Violent Meme Attacking Joe Biden

Donald Trump Jr. drew criticism on Friday for his response to President Joe Biden’s trip up the steps of Air Force One.
Former President Donald Trump’s son tweeted an edited video of his father repeatedly striking golf balls that hit Biden on the back of the head, causing him to stumble.
Right-wingers immediately seized on Biden’s fall at Joint Base Andrews to push their fiction that the president is addled. The White House blamed the stumbles on windy conditions and said Biden is “doing fine” after his missteps.
Critics swung at Trump Jr. for sharing the clip, credited to Twitter user @NautPoso, which was reminiscent of a similarly violent image that his father once tweeted attacking 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
