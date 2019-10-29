Donald Trump Jr. Mocked For His Rave Review of Kanye West’s New Album

Donald Trump Jr. is apparently a big rap fan.

The president’s son tweeted Sunday to give an “amen” to Kanye West’s new album, “Jesus Is King,” which is an expression of the rapper’s newfound faith.

“Kanye West is cracking the culture code,” Trump tweeted, describing the new album ― which was described by Rolling Stone as receiving a “largely lukewarm response” ― as the “epitome of fearless creativity” and “dangerous, unapproved ideas.”

Trump also used the album to attack “leftists,” whom he described as always trying to “silence those who are speaking truth” and waging “war on our family and culture.”

Last year, West, who had been an outspoken ally of President Donald Trump, tweeted that he had felt “used to spread messages I don’t believe in” and pledged to distance himself from politics.

However, in a two-hour interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe prior to the album’s release over the weekend, West reaffirmed his support for the president, referencing his tendency to don a red “Make America Great Again” cap:

“And now — I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time. It’s not even a question at this point. It’s just a fact. For the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God’s practical joke to all liberals.”

Despite the album’s so-called “lukewarm” reception, it seems the rapper’s pivot to gospel music has done little to deter his fans. Multiple tracks from the 11-track album have sat within the U.S. Spotify chart’s top 10 in the days following its release, and “Follow God” has topped the U.S. charts every day since its release.

Twitter users were less than impressed by Trump Jr.’s interest in reviewing music:

Pretty sad that only people with rich parents can afford to do music criticism these days. https://t.co/kvb02pAxqw — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) October 29, 2019

Mos Def taught us about state surveillance, Dead Prez warned us about American greed, Kweli rapped about police brutality, Killer Mike told us about Reagan, Immortal Technique gave us a blueprint for the revolution...



Kanye West said slavery was a choice.



🤡 https://t.co/tYSBMoT65f — Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) October 29, 2019

just gonna leave this right here in case this still the hill y'all wanna die on https://t.co/b3auTRHKcV — ian (@GALDYTRON) October 29, 2019

Trump’s praise for Kanye’s album is a great reminder to pay attention to who is hyping your work. Could be a giant red flag that you’re lost in the fucking sauce. — Casey Gerald (@CaseyGerald) October 29, 2019

“KaNyE wEsT iS cRaCkInG tHe CuLtUrE CoDe.” What?? https://t.co/6OXMZdz3ty — Kas 👻 (@Reaxons__) October 29, 2019

kAnYe iS a PiOnEer 🤡🤡 y’all are talking about the same dude who was JUST rapping about bleached assholes I gtg https://t.co/TXj5GShh9Q — scarlet (@scarlet_mercado) October 29, 2019

Congrats on becoming a music critic, dude. Your $50 check will arrive in 4 months. — Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) October 29, 2019