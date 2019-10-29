Donald Trump Jr. Mocked For His Rave Review of Kanye West’s New Album

Donald Trump Jr. is apparently a big rap fan.
The president’s son tweeted Sunday to give an “amen” to Kanye West’s new album, “Jesus Is King,” which is an expression of the rapper’s newfound faith.
“Kanye West is cracking the culture code,” Trump tweeted, describing the new album ― which was described by Rolling Stone as receiving a “largely lukewarm response” ― as the “epitome of fearless creativity” and “dangerous, unapproved ideas.”
Trump also used the album to attack “leftists,” whom he described as always trying to “silence those who are speaking truth” and waging “war on our family and culture.”
Last year, West, who had been an outspoken ally of President Donald Trump, tweeted that he had felt “used to spread messages I don’t believe in” and pledged to distance himself from politics.
However, in a two-hour interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe prior to the album’s release over the weekend, West reaffirmed his support for the president, referencing his tendency to don a red “Make America Great Again” cap:
“And now — I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time. It’s not even a question at this point. It’s just a fact. For the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God’s practical joke to all liberals.”
Despite the album’s so-called “lukewarm” reception, it seems the rapper’s pivot to gospel music has done little to deter his fans. Multiple tracks from the 11-track album have sat within the U.S. Spotify chart’s top 10 in the days following its release, and “Follow God” has topped the U.S. charts every day since its release.
