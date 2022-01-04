Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Engaged — For A Year

Wanna-be political power couple Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are reportedly engaged — and have been for over a year, a source close to both confirmed to The New York Post’s Page Six.
One-time Fox News host Guilfoyle sported a large diamond ring in an Instagram post Saturday posing with her beau as they celebrated his 44th birthday at Mar-a-Lago.
“Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday,” wrote Guilfoyle, 52. “Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you. 💋😍🎂♥️.”
Junior popped the question on his birthday last New Year’s Eve, The Daily Mail reported Monday, citing anonymous sources.
Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. began dating in 2018. Both have children from previous marriages. The couple last spring purchased an 11,000-square-foot, $9.7 million waterfront home in a gated community in Jupiter, Florida, near Mar-a-Lago.
Former President Donald Trump tapped Guilfoyle in 2020 to head up his reelection campaign’s joint fundraising effort with the Republican National Committee. She famously yelled an over-the-top endorsement of him at the Republican National Convention.
She and Trump Jr. stumped together several times for Trump and for other candidates he endorsed.
In texts to a GOP operative, Guilfoyle boasted that she raised $3 million for the rally that preceded the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Guilfoyle, once married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), left her job as Fox News host in 2018 under a cloud after she was accused of sexually harassing an assistant, The New Yorker reported last year. Fox quietly paid millions to the aide, according to the magazine.