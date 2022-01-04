Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Engaged — For A Year

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle head to Air Force One for a flight to Cleveland for the Sept. 29, 2020 presidential debate. via Associated Press

Wanna-be political power couple Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are reportedly engaged — and have been for over a year, a source close to both confirmed to The New York Post’s Page Six.

One-time Fox News host Guilfoyle sported a large diamond ring in an Instagram post Saturday posing with her beau as they celebrated his 44th birthday at Mar-a-Lago.

“Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday,” wrote Guilfoyle, 52. “Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you. 💋😍🎂♥️.”

Junior popped the question on his birthday last New Year’s Eve, The Daily Mail reported Monday, citing anonymous sources.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. began dating in 2018. Both have children from previous marriages. The couple last spring purchased an 11,000-square-foot, $9.7 million waterfront home in a gated community in Jupiter, Florida, near Mar-a-Lago.

Former President Donald Trump tapped Guilfoyle in 2020 to head up his reelection campaign’s joint fundraising effort with the Republican National Committee. She famously yelled an over-the-top endorsement of him at the Republican National Convention.

She and Trump Jr. stumped together several times for Trump and for other candidates he endorsed.