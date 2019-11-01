When the going gets tough for President Donald Trump, he likes to scream “Witch Hunt” on Twitter:

The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

The Greatest Witch Hunt in the history of our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION, TOTAL EXONERATION. DEMOCRAT WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2019

So, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle channeled the president’s oft-post phrase for Halloween. But some critics on Twitter asked, as they have before, if they were actually referencing the term correctly.

Trump Jr. donned a camouflage hunting outfit and held what appeared to be a bow and arrow in pictures he shared on Instagram. Guilfoyle dressed as a witch.

“Witch Hunt!!! Happy Halloween folks! With all the bullshit the Democrats are throwing out there we just couldn’t resist,” Trump Jr. captioned the post, an apparent criticism of the impeachment inquiry into Trump, which the president has repeatedly dismissed as a “witch hunt.”

﻿″#BRB, witch hunting 🇺🇸💥,” Guilfoyle captioned her own set of images: