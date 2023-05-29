What's Hot

Fox News Host Mark Levin Mocked For North Korean Style Fawning Over Trump

'Literal Definition Of Terrorism': Mehdi Hasan Rips Right-Wing Attacks On Target

John Stamos Reveals Why He Was ‘Angry’ That Olsen Twins Didn't Return For ‘Fuller House’

'Succession' Creator Reveals Why Wild Finale Was The 'Right Way' To End Show [SPOILERS]

Texas To Ban Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Efforts At Public Universities

20-Year-Old Arizona Man Arrested After Killing 4 People

Former Rep. Liz Cheney Tears Into Trump In Commencement Speech

Russia Issues Arrest Warrant For GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Over Ukraine Comments

PoliticsDonald Trumpdonald trump jrRon DeSantis

Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Launch Gross New Attacks On Ron DeSantis

The wannabe political power couple used mocking and aggressive language in their criticism of Donald Trump's 2024 GOP rival.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are predictably going all in attacking Ron DeSantis (R) after the Florida governor jumped into the 2024 race against former President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, on Friday tweeted a deep fake video of DeSantis as Steve Carell’s Michael Scott in “The Office” in a scene in which he is mocked for accidentally wearing a woman’s pantsuit:

Guilfoyle, meanwhile, adopted a more aggressive tone on Newsmax.

“You’re gonna run against Donald Trump? You are going to get hurt and damaged, badly. That is the problem,” she said.

“So by the time Trump is done, we saw this before, 16 people, one after the next, fell off the stage. You’re gonna end up in the junkyard,” she continued. “You’re not gonna be in good shape for 2028. That’s just a fact. It’s not time to go into Toys R Us, strap off the training wheels and take a spin around the aisles and see if it works out.”

The wannabe political power couple reportedly began dating in 2018.

Guilfoyle was once married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). She left Fox News after she was accused of sexually harassing an assistant, before going full MAGA with her over-the-top endorsement of Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close