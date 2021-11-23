Donald Trump Jr. Shares Another Outrageous Kyle Rittenhouse Meme

Donald Trump Jr. continued to lean into the right-wing lionization of Kyle Rittenhouse with a doctored image showing his father, former President Donald Trump, presenting the teenage killer with the congressional Medal of Honor.

“2024??? Who knows?” Trump Jr. son captioned the meme on his Instagram feed Monday. It’s unclear who first created the picture.

Rittenhouse on Friday was acquitted on all charges for shooting two men to death and wounding another during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. He claimed self-defense.

Trump Jr. earlier shared an edited image appearing to show Rittenhouse performing a colonoscopy on President Joe Biden.

On Friday, Trump Jr. used Twitter to endorse gun lobbying group Gun Owners Of America’s sending of an AR-15 rifle to Rittenhouse. He deleted his tweet following backlash.

Trump Jr. describes himself on his Instagram profile as a “general in the meme wars.” The Trump Organization executive — who some people have touted as a possible GOP presidential contender — has in the past shared edited images of his father on the Pornhub website and violent memes attacking Biden.