Donald Trump Jr. responded to Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal by encouraging people to sign a card of support that will be sent to the teenager, alongside an AR-15 rifle.

Former President Donald Trump’s son amplified powerful gun lobbying group Gun Owners of America’s “award” for Rittenhouse to his 7.1 million Twitter followers on Friday night.

Advertisement

ALERT: GOA will be awarding Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15 for his defense of gun rights in America.



Join us in saying THANK YOU to Kyle Rittenhouse for being a warrior for gun owners and self defense rights across the country! — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) November 19, 2021

“Sign the card in support of Kyle,” Trump Jr. urged just hours after Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty on all charges relating to his shooting of three people, and killing of two, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, when he was armed with an AK-style semi-automatic weapon.

“Americans have a fundamental right to defend themselves, and to keep and bear arms,” Trump Jr. added, copying the text on the GOA’s website. “The verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a recognition of those rights.”

Gun Owners of America is sending Kyle Rittenhouse an AR-15. Sign the card in support of Kyle. Americans have a fundamental right to defend themselves, and to keep and bear arms. The verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a recognition of those rights. https://t.co/13ds0B7HWg — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 20, 2021

Critics called the GOA out over the stunt and Trump Jr. for endorsing it:

Advertisement

I forgot that there’s an even more garbage NRA https://t.co/GzgGGGAupI — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) November 20, 2021

You do realize two people were killed and another wounded? This is cause for gifts and celebrating? Unbelievable. The utter lack of compassion for the families affected. — Karen Burwash (@karen_burwash) November 20, 2021