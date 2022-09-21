Donald Trump Jr. Gripes About Lawsuit But Gets No Sympathy From Twitter Users

Wednesday wasn’t a great day for Donald Trump Jr. ― but being sued for $250 million will do that to a guy.

After New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she was suing former President Donald Trump and his children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump to prevent them from conducting business in the state of New York, the eldest Trump sibling attempted to make the kind of case that rarely works in a courtroom.

Advertisement

While Trump Jr. dismissed James’ civil suit as a “Democratic witch-hunt” on Twitter, he didn’t actually address any of the suit’s claims, which include the allegation that the Trump family valued their assets at much higher rates than appraisers.

Mostly, his series of tweets on Wednesday seemed to be trying to attract sympathy from Trump supporters and low-information Americans.

The bullshit Dem witch-hunt continues! pic.twitter.com/FQM0MZt6Wp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 21, 2022

This is all about politics. Weaponizing her office to go after her political opponents! https://t.co/HENkA84jjh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 21, 2022

Advertisement

Letitia James doesn't care about the law. She's a Dem activist, who only cares about politics.



Here's the most recent poll in her reelection race. So she's now desperately trying to fire up her leftwing base with this BS. This is ALL politics, nothing more.



Disgraceful!!! pic.twitter.com/OY7we3YqjK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 21, 2022

But it didn’t seem like many Twitter users were buying what Junior was trying to sell.

Still waiting for yourr explanation of why Trump property valuations zoomed way up for loans and plunged way down for taxes. On the same properties. Take all the time you need.

Hint: Yelling at Tish James won't cut it. https://t.co/u25etnlw57 — Joe Conason (@JoeConason) September 21, 2022

Attack law enforcement when they catch you, solid plan. https://t.co/r1OiKMbNZg — Eric Victorino (@EricVictorino) September 21, 2022

Live feed of Don Jr. after Trish James put his family on notice… https://t.co/n8m3YGs7af pic.twitter.com/gvbtEnQPJS — Elon James White (@elonjames) September 21, 2022

Advertisement

Is that sniffing from crying or ...? https://t.co/JxSX9vJAPk — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) September 21, 2022

Letitia James just turned “Hump Day” into “Whoop Ass Wednesday.” — Staz Trudeaux (@SheJStaz) September 21, 2022

Tell it to the judge, a-hole. https://t.co/qlQg7sLYvF — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) September 21, 2022

Eric Trump also joined in with the whining.

Letitia James is not working for the Attorney Generals office - she is working for the DNC… 49 days before her election (newest poll has her tied with a Republican in New York State) pic.twitter.com/xpqVDKbzIN — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 21, 2022

He was similarly mocked heartily.

But then there were those 500 times you took the Fifth in 2020, Fredo. Remember, Daddy said: "If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?" (He only took it 440 times.)https://t.co/QEOAtPdsoc https://t.co/3ZG0oVY3Ov — Joe Conason (@JoeConason) September 21, 2022

Advertisement

You're not in a political race, Fraud Boy. You should be trying to defend yourself in a court, where facts matter. You better have the facts on your side. No one believes you do. https://t.co/sDqQNK0zP6 — Alan Howe, Democrat for PA House, district 199 (@HoweDefendsUSA) September 21, 2022

Of course, Daddy Trump also chimed in at Truth Social with his own dubious “witch hunt” gripes, calling James a “racist” and saying she’s currently losing her reelection campaign against Republican Michael Henry.

The August/September poll the Trumps are citing puts James just over one percentage point behind Henry, with 12.8% of respondents undecided.