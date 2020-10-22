Donald Trump Jr. Shows Once Again He Is Planet's Least Self-Aware Person

Donald Trump may be president, but Donald Trump Jr. is the king ― of the “self-own,” that is.
The president’s firstborn son has a long history of posting tweets that backfire in his face, and he kept the tradition alive on Thursday.
It happened when Trump Jr. attempted to accuse Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden of being a spoiled rich kid who didn’t work for his wealth.
Many Twitter users weren’t sure Trump Jr. was the right guy to make a case against nepotism, considering his daddy hired him as a vice president a year out of college.
And, yes, there was snark.
Some people had questions. Lots of questions.
But Jr.’s tweet may have had one positive result: helping one man come up with what can only be described as a truly lucrative business concept.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place