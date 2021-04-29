Donald Trump Jr. Comes For Rep. Liz Cheney After She Fist-Bumps President Biden

The idea of hands across the political aisle had Donald Trump Jr. sputtering Thursday after he spotted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) fist-bumping Joe Biden before the president’s address to Congress on Wednesday night.
Donald Trump’s eldest son fumed about the gesture before Biden delivered what Trump Jr. called a “radical socialist vision” for America (like increased taxes for the wealthy). He erroneously claimed the fist bump occurred after Biden’s remarks, when in fact it occurred as the president walked to the podium, so perhaps Trump Jr. didn’t actually watch the speech he attacked.
He also griped in a tweet that Cheney and the rest of the “GOP leadership” (i.e., his dad’s punching bag, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell) has apparently become so “inclusive” that Democrats might be welcome.
CNN’s Chris Cillizza warned that the brief fist bump could launch a thousand negative ads against Cheney, though she quickly bashed the policies outlined by Biden as “bad for Wyoming and bad for America.”
Cheney was one of at least 20 people whom Biden fist-bumped or elbow-bumped on his way to the podium. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) last November fist-bumped then Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).
But it was apparently too much for Trump Jr. to wrap his head around the concept of politicians disagreeing and still being civil — even friendly — with one another.
Critics on Twitter were eager to school Junior.