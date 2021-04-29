Donald Trump Jr. Comes For Rep. Liz Cheney After She Fist-Bumps President Biden

Donald Trump’s eldest son fumed about the gesture before Biden delivered what Trump Jr. called a “radical socialist vision” for America (like increased taxes for the wealthy). He erroneously claimed the fist bump occurred after Biden’s remarks, when in fact it occurred as the president walked to the podium, so perhaps Trump Jr. didn’t actually watch the speech he attacked.

He also griped in a tweet that Cheney and the rest of the “GOP leadership” (i.e., his dad’s punching bag, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell) has apparently become so “inclusive” that Democrats might be welcome.

Biden fistbumped Liz Cheney, No. 3 House Republican, on his way to the podium: pic.twitter.com/ibCM0FlOS6 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 29, 2021

CNN’s Chris Cillizza warned that the brief fist bump could launch a thousand negative ads against Cheney, though she quickly bashed the policies outlined by Biden as “bad for Wyoming and bad for America.”

But it was apparently too much for Trump Jr. to wrap his head around the concept of politicians disagreeing and still being civil — even friendly — with one another.

“Republican” warmonger Liz Cheney gives Sleepy Joe a fist bump after he delivered a radical socialist vision for the future of America. So glad she’s in the GOP leadership, I guess they wanted to be more inclusive and put Democrats in there too?!? pic.twitter.com/T1qke3TO5b — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 29, 2021

Critics on Twitter were eager to school Junior.

She comes from a time and place when the GOP wasn’t entirely made up of reactionary asshats. It was way back before you cared about politics. — Wednesday Lee Friday 🧼 (@WednesFri) April 29, 2021

Are you trying to cancel Liz Chaney because she has an alternative point of view than your own?



Hypocrite. — Mr. Nurseypants (@RDavisJ1) April 29, 2021

Seems someone doesn't have the attention span to actually have watched the speech. Nor were you raised with any manners. This was BEFORE the speech. It's called being polite. Not being a hate-filled insurrectionist agitator. — Rita Colorito (@ritacolorito) April 29, 2021

Lindsey Graham did this with Kamala Harris a couple of months ago. Are you going to say the same about him or is he okay because he licks your fathers boots? — Charlie Mic (@CharlieM9999) April 29, 2021

No, she actually has respect for the President of the United States. Well, at least ones that don’t try to undermine American democracy. — The Lincoln Watchman🎩🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@LincolnWatchman) April 29, 2021

And from the vault...’cause there’s always something... pic.twitter.com/OayEboqVLR — Bob Moriarty (@BobMoriartyABQ) April 29, 2021

Don junior hates Liz Cheney for one reason, she told the truth about his treasonous daddy. pic.twitter.com/MmSrHPkUg7 — Carolyn from Maryland (@carolyn_from) April 29, 2021

I wish Biden was socialist. — Ellahbie (@Ellahbie) April 29, 2021

Here's a January 6th picture of a radical vision for the country. pic.twitter.com/cU7PwXrxtc — David Kimmis (@DavidKimmis) April 29, 2021