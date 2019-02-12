Don Jr. Gets An 'F' On Twitter After Slamming 'Loser Teachers' At Campaign Event

Donald Trump Jr. took a shot at “loser teachers,” who he claimed are indoctrinating children into socialism from the moment they’re born.
“You know what I love? I love seeing some young conservatives, ’cuz I know it’s not easy,” he said at a rally in El Paso ahead of a speech by his father, President Donald Trump, who was promoting his proposed border wall.
“Keep up that fight, bring it to your schools. You don’t have to be indoctrinated by these loser teachers that are trying to sell you on socialism from birth. You don’t have to do it.”
The dig didn’t sit well with educators and those who support them: