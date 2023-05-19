Donald Trump Jr.’s New ‘Non-Woke’ Men's Magazine Gets Shredded By Critics

Donald Trump Jr. announced on Twitter Thursday that he is “publishing a non-woke men’s lifestyle magazine.”
Field Ethos promises, according to its website, to bring back “a forgotten lifestyle to those who refuse to conform” with articles on hunting, fishing and more by “old-school adventurers who make no apologies for who we are.”
It is “unapologetic,” Trump Jr. was quoted as saying.
Donald Trump’s eldest son is also behind Winning Team Publishing, which earlier this year released the former president’s “Letters To Trump” and is about to publish titles by Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro and failed Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
Trump Jr. is in July set to tour Australia to talk about what he claims is “the biggest existential threat we face in the West and is literally the decay of Western society,” namely so-called cancel culture and “woke identity politics.”
The Trump scion on social media and via his Rumble podcast frequently plays into right-wing talking points about masculinity and describes himself on Instagram as a “Meme Wars General,” previously posting memes of his dad as Baby Yoda and Pornhub thumbnail.
Critics on Twitter quickly turned the page on his latest business venture: