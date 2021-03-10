POLITICS

Donald Trump Jr.’s Attempt To Stay Relevant With Meghan Markle Commentary Backfires

"If you could care less about it, why did you go out of your way to make an eight-minute video about the situation?" one Twitter user hit back at Donald Trump's son.

Donald Trump Jr. declared he “actually couldn’t care less” about the fallout from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s much-talked-about interview with Oprah Winfrey.

But ex-President Donald Trump’s son then delivered an almost-eight-minute diatribe against the Duchess of Sussex, leaving many people on Twitter asking why he was bothering given his purported non-interest.

In the latest hot take video that Trump Jr. shared to Rumble this week, the businessman admitted he’d not even watched the lengthy sit-down chat because it’s “not worth the time.”

Instead, he’d gleaned all his information from Twitter, he said.

“Are we really pretending that she’s a victim of all of this? Has she ever met a camera that she probably didn’t love? Are we really pretending that? I actually feel bad for Harry. He’s like a guy in a hostage video,” Trump Jr. added.

“You’re gonna wanna watch this,” he captioned the clip on Twitter.

Critics doubted it:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Donald Trump Jr. Twitter Prince Harry