The president’s son showed there may be truth in that statement with a shower of tweets Wednesday attacking the testimony of Cohen, the president’s longtime personal lawyer and fixer.

In one case, Trump Jr. inexplicably retweeted a post from journalist Garrett M. Graff that suggested Cohen was telling the truth.

Twitter

The irony may have gone unnoticed by Trump Jr., but not by Graff.

Underscoring Cohen's testimony that his father believes Don Jr. has "the worst judgment of anyone in the world," he retweeted my observation about how credible Cohen seems.... https://t.co/hGIpsOaOGe — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) February 27, 2019

Other people on Twitter also took note of the gaffe.

Well now we know Cohen’s comments on Don Jr and dad were true. — Levi Harris (@LeviHarris) February 27, 2019

Thanks for retweeting this Don Jr! Daddy’s right you have bad judgement 😆😆🤣🤣🤣 — Heyoka Muse (@HeyokaMuse) February 27, 2019

@DonaldJTrumpJr is so desperate for his father's approval that he has also given up reading. — Proud Moisture Farmer (@NearlyKyle) February 27, 2019

Some people felt compelled to let Trump Jr. know they weren’t impressed with his judgment, either.

Your father thinks you're a fool, and he'll never approve of you. But only a fool would believe that Trump is talking about peace with Kim, so…



¯\_(ツ)_/¯



And it was your father's public threats against Cohen that disrupted the scheduling of his testimony. — ➖Dustin Miller➖ (@spdustin) February 27, 2019

Hey Junior, you know what he was convicted for? Telling Congress and the FBI that you and your papi didn't commit crimes.



It was a pretty bad thing, but he's making up for it. — Shame On You Gym Jordan (@Yastreblyansky) February 27, 2019

Trump Jr. also tried to use his father’s summit with Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi as reason to dismiss Cohen’s testimony:

Only Democrats could hate someone so much that they would try to disrupt nuclear peace talks with testimony from a convicted felon. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 27, 2019

But he got owned there as well:

Only Republicans could hate the country so much that they would try to disrupt testimony from a trusted presidential confidant with phony nuclear peace talks. — Stephen Donnelly (@tvc15ma) February 27, 2019