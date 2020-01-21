Donald Trump Jr. drew ire on Monday for attempting to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day all about his dad.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son praised his father on Twitter “for his commitment to empowering black Americans to live happier, more prosperous lives.”

Check out the full post here:

MLK spent his life fighting for America’s highest ideal—that God created ALL of us equal. Reflecting on his legacy & looking to the future, I’m so proud of @realDonaldTrump for his commitment to empowering black Americans to live happier, more prosperous lives. Let’s keep going! https://t.co/npOm9Ktjjq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 20, 2020

President Trump also sparked anger by trying to turn the holiday into a tribute to himself with a tweet linking it to the three-year anniversary of his inauguration.

Trump Jr.’s post was predictably pounced upon by dozens of critics on Twitter.

“Would it kill Trump Jr to tweet something respectful about MLK without mentioning his father,” asked one.

Added another: “Irony is dead.”

Would it kill Trump Jr to tweet something respectful about MLK without mentioning his father? The same father with nothing in his public calendar to participate in MLK Day events. — pwthm11 (@pwtham11) January 20, 2020

Some how I doubt that Dr. King would have endorsed Trump. — Johndoe007 (@Johndoe0073) January 20, 2020

LOL, Trump doesn't come close to MLK. Trump has never empowered the Black communities or any community of color. If you want to LIE don't include MLK in your LIES. #stupidity — HNCLetsTalk (@HNCLetsTalk) January 20, 2020

Translation: As y'all remember MLK, remember my father.



The Narcissism in Trump's family is extraordinary. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) January 20, 2020

Irony is dead. — Smocking Jean Provost 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🍑🏳️‍🌈 (@SarahJeanProvo2) January 20, 2020

This is Martin Luther King Day. Not "I Have To Stroke Daddy's Ego Day". — OneVoteManyConsequences (@WeDoPersist) January 20, 2020

Your father for these factors is a complete disgrace and antithesis to Dr King’s Dream.



Taking away people’s healthcare. Giving wealthy millionaires billionaires and corporations a tax cut. Separating migrant children from their parents. Gutting environmental protections. Etc. — Hajji A. Davis (Anti Trump) (@HajjiADavis) January 20, 2020

I wish MLK was still here. Maybe he could have talked some sense into your dad. — panb_mn (@panb_mn) January 20, 2020