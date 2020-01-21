Donald Trump Jr. drew ire on Monday for attempting to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day all about his dad.
President Donald Trump’s eldest son praised his father on Twitter “for his commitment to empowering black Americans to live happier, more prosperous lives.”
Check out the full post here:
President Trump also sparked anger by trying to turn the holiday into a tribute to himself with a tweet linking it to the three-year anniversary of his inauguration.
Trump Jr.’s post was predictably pounced upon by dozens of critics on Twitter.
“Would it kill Trump Jr to tweet something respectful about MLK without mentioning his father,” asked one.
Added another: “Irony is dead.”
