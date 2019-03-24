Don Jr. Rails Against 'Collusion Truthers' In Celebration Of Mueller Report Findings

Donald Trump Jr. raged against the media on Sunday after Attorney General William Barr said special counsel Robert Mueller did not find that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

In a statement posted on Twitter by The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, Trump’s eldest son wrote that his father’s administration had become plagued by “2 years of non-stop conspiracy theories from CNN, MSNBC, Buzzfeed and the rest of the mainstream media.”

The president’s son also lamented that “Collusion Truthers in the media and the Democrat Party” would “double down on their sick and twisted conspiracy theories going forward.”

In a tweet of his own posted shortly after his statement emerged, Don Jr. doubled down on his comments, claiming a “farce” had been at play:

The farce that the Democrats & their media lackeys perpetrated on the American people for over 2 years should never be forgotten!



“The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia...” — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 24, 2019

Mueller’s full report has yet to be released to the public. The principle findings, which Barr summarized in a letter to Congress, did not exonerate Trump on the matter of potential obstruction of justice.

And despite Don Jr.’s “conspiracy” claim, three companies and 34 individuals were either indicted or submitted guilty pleas as a result of Mueller’s investigation.

Those included six of the president’s former advisers and more than two dozen Russians.

Still, the president’s Republican allies have taken to social media to tout the report as a clearing of his name. Tweeting as the news broke, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) claimed the report removed “the cloud hanging over” Trump and that it was a “great day” for his administration.