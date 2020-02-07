POLITICS

Donald Trump Jr. Throws Bible Reference At Nancy Pelosi, Totally Screws Up Scripture

The holier-than-thou crack falls flat when Junior reveals his ignorance of the Bible.

Looks like Donald Trump Jr. needs a few more hours in Bible study.

On Thursday, the president’s son referred to the Bible to castigate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ― and inadvertently revealed his unfamiliarity with the book.

But in the Bible, Satan does quote Scripture to Jesus, so that means, according to Junior’s own reference, Pelosi was praying for Trump.

Critics couldn’t wait to pounce on Trump Jr.’s ignorance:

Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Politics and Government Nancy Pelosi Donald Trump Jr. Christianity Religion and Beliefs
