Donald Trump Jr. Tries (And Fails) To Own Polling Pundit Nate Silver

Donald Trump Jr. continued to be the master of the self-own after he attempted to troll 538.com’s Nate Silver.
It happened Sunday on Twitter after the president’s firstborn son came across a Nov. 10 exchange on the social platform between Silver and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.
The two were discussing how the polls underestimated the support for Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election, leading some to wonder about their accuracy. Silver said people may need to accept that polls are an indicator of political trends, albeit one with uncertainties built into their findings.
That didn’t ease Hayes’ mind.
Silver than explained that, in truth, the polls were more accurate than conventional wisdom might suggest.
Five days late, Trump Jr. barreled into the conversation ready to defend his father against nuanced takes regarding algorithms and scientific models. He accused Silver of just trying to save his career as a pundit.
Silver swatted away Trump Jr.’s trolling by pointing out the obvious truth about his Dad’s political future (or lack thereof).
Others piled on the president’s son because ... do you need a reason?
Trump Jr. hasn’t responded to Silver’s comeback, but he has a long history of posting tweets that backfire in his face, as well as spreading disinformation about the 2020 election.