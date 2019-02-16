Donald Trump Jr. Delivers Yet Another Spectacular Self-Own On Twitter

Twitter users dunked on Donald Trump Jr. after he shared yet another inaccurate meme on Friday.

President Donald Trump’s son likened his father’s declaration of a national emergency to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to former President Barack Obama’s 2010 enaction of the Affordable Care Act with this image of Kermit the Frog sipping tea:

The caption read: “Remember when we weren’t given a choice about Obamacare? Enjoy your wall.” Trump Jr. wrote: “True story.”

However, dozens of people were at pains to point out that the ACA was passed following votes by elected lawmakers in Congress ― and not via Obama bypassing the House and Senate and declaring an emergency.

Trump Jr. has this month alone caught heat on the social media platform for repeating his father’s lie about the number of people who attended former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s rally in Texas and insulting “loser teachers.”

He also hypocritically criticized Democratic congresswomen for not donning American flag pins for the State of the Union, despite not wearing one himself.

Passed with 218 house members and 60 senators.



More arguments in bad faith, that's all they got. https://t.co/uqPh2jdxtU — Leigh Drogen (@LDrogen) February 15, 2019

how hard is it to be this voluntarily stupid?? #CongresspassedObamacare https://t.co/TIRmODN9rS — mike avila (@mikeavila) February 15, 2019

You're comparing a legislatively passed law that was upheld by SCOTUS to an unconstitutional and unprecedented power grab and you seem to believe they are similar in some way. They are not, @DonaldJTrumpJr



See y'all in court. #FAKENationalEmergency https://t.co/PIINj8xKQc — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 15, 2019

message aside, this is just not the correct use of tea lizard https://t.co/qyNaHREeht — brian feldman (@bafeldman) February 15, 2019

obamacare passed the house and senate and was signed into law by the president, uday https://t.co/UIbJKImVhD — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 15, 2019

This is your greatest worst moment. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) February 16, 2019

I know the entire internet has already dunked on this but the spectacle of a failson princeling cranking out bad memes on topics he's too thick and incurious to understand is more or less why I'm on this website https://t.co/SfU73KRhIP — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) February 16, 2019

Right, I remember how Democrats couldn't pass Obamacare for two years despite holding Congress and the White House, and then Obama campaigned hard on it in 2010 and the Dems lost big again, and so he declared a national emergency to get it done.



Very smart tweet, thank you. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 15, 2019

You mean the Obamacare that passed through Congress while your dad is calling a National Emergency for 50 miles of wall?



You are a stupid human being. Like really stupid. How are you able to get dressed by yourself? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 15, 2019

Before you attack America’s teachers again, you should do your homework. The Affordable Care Act was passed by Congress. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) February 16, 2019

ah yes the constitution understander has logged on https://t.co/oksLy3oqPu — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 15, 2019

Obamacare passed Congress and was signed into law, so I'm not sure what he's even trying to say. https://t.co/mj6BwuPYVN — Rob Blackwell (@robblackwellAB) February 15, 2019

The dangers of meme-ing without understanding the basics of how the US government functions. https://t.co/yz0UDAKun4 — Jesse Benn (@JesseBenn) February 15, 2019

It was passed by congress. https://t.co/aqTltOAsQ6 — Mike Wickett (@mikewickett) February 16, 2019

Remember that time President Obama made sure people could get insurance even if they had a bum knee or survived cancer? Yuck yuck! https://t.co/YIO6sitc0A — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) February 15, 2019