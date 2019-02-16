Donald Trump Jr. Delivers Yet Another Spectacular Self-Own On Twitter

Twitter users dunked on Donald Trump Jr. after he shared yet another inaccurate meme on Friday.
President Donald Trump’s son likened his father’s declaration of a national emergency to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to former President Barack Obama’s 2010 enaction of the Affordable Care Act with this image of Kermit the Frog sipping tea:
The caption read: “Remember when we weren’t given a choice about Obamacare? Enjoy your wall.” Trump Jr. wrote: “True story.”
However, dozens of people were at pains to point out that the ACA was passed following votes by elected lawmakers in Congress ― and not via Obama bypassing the House and Senate and declaring an emergency.
Trump Jr. has this month alone caught heat on the social media platform for repeating his father’s lie about the number of people who attended former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s rally in Texas and insulting “loser teachers.”
He also hypocritically criticized Democratic congresswomen for not donning American flag pins for the State of the Union, despite not wearing one himself.