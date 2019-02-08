President Donald Trump called for a “great rebuilding” of America’s “crumbling infrastructure” in this State of the Union address Tuesday. But when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) unveiled her Green New Deal infrastructure plan Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. zapped it as “socialism.”

A joint resolution by Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) outlined an ambitious “ten-year national mobilization” plan to build “smart grids” and boost power generated from the sun and wind to as close to 100 percent as possible over the next decade.

Donald Jr. scoffed at the inevitable failure of the idea that sounded to him like “socialism.”

Hahaha... Yea, it sounds very familiar, just like "Socialism wont fail miserably this time"... 🙄 https://t.co/bvYrXdFK8f — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 7, 2019

Twitter users had a very different take. They wondered why he wasn’t counting taxpayer-funded corporate subsidies and tax breaks by the Trump administration as socialism, reminded him of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s nation-saving New Deal during the Depression — and pointed out how important publicly funded Social Security and Medicare are to Americans who aren’t billionaires.

Trump made the dig as he retweeted another post mocking the business failures of the Obama administration’s Green Energy Loan Program. Though Obama increased funding for the program, which helped Tesla, the program was actually started under President George W. Bush.

It was actually part of George W Bush 2005 Energy Policy Act, but don’t let facts get in the way — Maxine Baptiste (@brownsugar7878) February 8, 2019

Me guesses taxpayer funding your security is just "capitalism"https://t.co/TI8oKebWVr — Homer is a role model (@polijunkie_aus) February 7, 2019

I'd remind you that public education and libraries (along w/fire & police) are technically examples of socialism, but you didn't go to public school & wouldn't enter a library unless there was an endangered animal to kill within. — DigsDeadFolksStuffUp (@trowelblister) February 7, 2019

We launched a SOCIALIST POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENTS, quite awhile back. MOST PEOPLE, loveit!!!! "If it's what you say it is!" — Bob@lovemy182 (@news6018) February 7, 2019

Social Security is "Socialism" and it has brought millions of our elderly out of Poverty. It also will not fail, the deduction cutoff just needs to be raised. ALL the Federal Dam Projects are Socialism. Maybe you should spend some time reading about American History... — Walt (@crankybouvier) February 7, 2019

That would be nice-but virtually every administration gives out corporate welfare in some shape or form. And it’s disgusting what some companies do with the money instead of what they really should be doing-like investing in employees. Not making CEO’s even more rich. — Aaron Riley (@zoostationaz) February 7, 2019

As opposed to subsidizing polluting energy sources, yes let’s try this again — mostly functional adult (@tbqfrank) February 7, 2019

It works when everyone pays taxes! — James D Magee (@jamesdavidmagee) February 8, 2019

How many times do Republicans have to try trickle down economics and fail our middle class over and over again before they can admit they are only interested in helping the rich?🤔😏 — 💞👣💞Donna💞👣💞 (@vwbuglvr) February 7, 2019

Green Energy Fund



Funded Tesla and made money

Tesla grew to be one of the hottest new car companies

Tesla and Elon spawned Space X

Space X will go to Mars in 2022@realDonaldTrump said he would give unlimited funds to get to Mars.



What exactly is the issue? — Joseph Puopolo (@jpuopolo) February 7, 2019

Protecting the environment is Communist now? — Ahsan Hussain (@AhsanHussain02) February 7, 2019

Yep. The New Deal sounds very familar.

It was a series of programs, public work projects & banking reforms enacted by Pres. FDR between 1933 & 1936 to give relief after the Great Depression. Any questions? Wikipedia link below if you'd like to learn more.https://t.co/Pft7s0KgHy — Diane Casagrande (@DianeCasagrand1) February 8, 2019

Or, "trickle-down economics won't fail this time!" See also: Kansas. — Randy Wanat (@theappliancenrd) February 7, 2019

When do we file for bankruptcy? Asking for a country. — Jodi Waxman 📎 (@JodiKW) February 7, 2019