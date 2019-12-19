Donald Trump Jr.'s Old Impeachment Tweet Hasn't Aged Well

An old tweet that Donald Trump Jr. once posted about impeachment is coming back to haunt him.
President Donald Trump’s eldest son posted this mocking message to the Clintons during the 2016 election campaign:
Trump Jr. had hit back with the reference to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton after then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton said half of his father’s supporters belonged in a “basket of deplorables.”
The House voted Wednesday night to impeach Trump over the Ukraine scandal and Trump Jr.’s three-year-old post was soon resurfaced by dozens of tweeters keen to call him out:
