Donald Trump Jr.'s Old Impeachment Tweet Hasn't Aged Well

An old tweet that Donald Trump Jr. once posted about impeachment is coming back to haunt him.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son posted this mocking message to the Clintons during the 2016 election campaign:

Dear Clintons,



You know what's deplorable?



Being Impeached!!!#BasketOfDeplorables — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 10, 2016

Trump Jr. had hit back with the reference to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton after then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton said half of his father’s supporters belonged in a “basket of deplorables.”

The House voted Wednesday night to impeach Trump over the Ukraine scandal and Trump Jr.’s three-year-old post was soon resurfaced by dozens of tweeters keen to call him out:

I'll take "Tweets That Didn't Age Well" for $200, Alex." https://t.co/rTnl203C2n — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) December 19, 2019

Oh this is not aging well Donnie... https://t.co/yTwrgd7Zwd — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) December 19, 2019

There's always a tweet, generation 2. https://t.co/aUdndVnvsB — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) December 19, 2019

There's a Trump tweet for everything.

And it can be from any family member. https://t.co/y8lOcbQJcN — Written By (@DamiElebe) December 19, 2019

From Sept, 2016. There's something wildly satisfying seeing this reminder for Junior. https://t.co/aToiyNCfcd — Julie Wilcox WX (@JulieWilcoxWX) December 19, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤣 Tweets that don't age well. — JKA 🇺🇸🎭❄🌊 (@Mafhoney) December 19, 2019

You got that right. https://t.co/tUJZX5LyKS — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 19, 2019

Literally a tweet for EVERYTHING. haha https://t.co/g1pZFG1xqS — Jaremi Carey (@PhiPhiOhara) December 19, 2019

There's an old tweet for everything from either Sr, jr, or both https://t.co/H4G0czHgMj — David Pakman (@dpakman) December 19, 2019