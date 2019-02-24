POLITICS

Donald Trump Jr. Predicts What Will Happen At Oscars So You Can Skip The Show

He's convinced everyone is going to complain about his dad again.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a prediction Sunday for Oscar night that he thought was very clever. It had to do with politics.

He remarked that he believed the 91st Academy Awards would include celebrity criticism of his dad, attacks on walls (“immoral, except outside our houses”) and praise for socialism.

Oh, wait, there are movie awards, too. He skipped that part.

Maybe he’s trying to distract himself. A former U.S. attorney said in an MSNBC interview Saturday that a report about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation may be held up by a continuing probe into whether Trump Jr. lied in congressional testimony

Twitter lapped up his Oscar tweet.

