Donald Trump Jr. Shares Pornhub Meme Of His 'Orange Man' Dad

Donald Trump Jr. attacked Democrats Tuesday by posting a Pornhub-style meme of his father online.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son shared a doctored image, which purported to show his father as a thumbnail for a porn video as an Instagram story:

“Orange Man Fucks Entire Democratic Party,” read the caption.

Trump Jr. had earlier shared the New York Post’s spoof March Madness-style bracket, which called out members of the media who’d criticized the president about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sparked outrage with her posting of the same bracket on Twitter.

Trump Jr. has previously shared this questionable meme about his father: