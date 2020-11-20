Donald Trump Jr. Has The Coronavirus

The president’s son tested positive for the virus earlier this week, according to Bloomberg. He has been quarantining at a cabin since then, CNN reported. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far” and is following medical guidelines, his spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier this fall, Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump, all had contracted the coronavirus after another White House event.

Don Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the coronavirus in July.

The president has continually downplayed the threat of the virus, even as dozens of people surrounding the White House and several of his family members have been infected.

Coronavirus cases have been climbing dramatically nationwide in recent weeks, with more than 11.8 million confirmed cases in the U.S. and over 253,000 dead.