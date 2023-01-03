Donald Trump Jr. is selling Bibles on social media.

The eldest son of Donald Trump was accused of “peak grift” over a video in which he promoted the “We The People” Bible that he said defended America’s “Judeo-Christian” values that he claimed are currently under attack.

It comes as key evangelical figures turn their backs on the former president who has launched a third run for the White House amid a slew of investigations into his conduct.

Twitter account PatriotTakes shared the clip of Trump Jr. online last week.

Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 30, 2022

It went viral for the wrong reasons on Monday after being retweeted by outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a fierce critic of Donald Trump and his administration, among others:

Oh the irony.



The fact that some Christians dont see the problem here is more affirmation that it’s not the GOP that has failed Christians, it’s the church.



Good Pastors and Priests rise up and call this out. https://t.co/OKRFxRdNhd — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 3, 2023

Trumps hawking bibles is peak grift — Matt Wuerker (@wuerker) January 3, 2023

The Trumps are now literally selling bibles.



They have now officially sunk to Moses Pray level con men. https://t.co/IW3M2U20SU — Bill Prady ⚛️ (@billprady) January 3, 2023

Holy fuck they are grifting so hard as they watch the whole thing crumbling around them.



The absolute gall of these people. https://t.co/jtYXQrEwip — Gissur Simonarson (@GissiSim) January 3, 2023