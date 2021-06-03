Donald Trump Jr. joined in the latest right-wing outrage over Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday by posting a poll on Twitter about the country’s top infectious diseases expert.
Ex-President Donald Trump’s son asked his 6.8 million followers what they thought the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was best at:
As of Thursday morning, more than 85% of 64,000 respondents had answered “destroying America.”
But responses to the tweet itself said differently as many reminded Trump Jr. of his father’s catastrophic handling of the pandemic which has now killed more than 595,000 people nationwide.
