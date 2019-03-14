Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted Over Ridiculous Hot Take On 'Racist Air'

Twitter users tore into Donald Trump Jr. after he ridiculed a scientific report highlighting how minorities are disproportionately harmed by air pollution.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son on Wednesday retweeted a USA Today article on the new study and wrote: “Just when you thought you’ve seen it all... now we have RACIST AIR. This insanity has to stop.”

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all... now we have RACIST AIR. This insanity has to stop. https://t.co/fWPl4esIAu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 13, 2019

“It’s been well established that poorer folks and minority communities tend to live in areas that are more polluted. This isn’t particularly new,” Samantha Gross, of the Brookings Institution think tank, said of the study.

Trump Jr.’s tweet “contradicts what we know” and is “based in ignorance,” Gross added to Newsweek.

Tweeters called Trump Jr. out for trying to reduce the important issue of environmental racism ― which has received vast media coverage in the past ― to a joke.

you really don't understand things, do you ...? https://t.co/wQ9DYCEJbS — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 13, 2019

Your woeful hot takes are so obtuse it’s not even funny. You really are your father’s idiot son. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) March 13, 2019

Reviewer #2 here disagrees with the study's methodology and theorization. https://t.co/HCDpQZDiku — Geoff Boeing (@gboeing) March 13, 2019

Trust me...the air in Malibu is a lot different than the air downtown. — Christopher (@iMakeItRainMan) March 13, 2019

Have you heard of science? No?



Yeah, that's what I thought. — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) March 14, 2019

You really are ignorant. Its obvious your daddy bought your way through school. When's the last time you saw an industrial plant surrounded by million dollar homes? Sewage plants mixed in with wealthy homes? Yet minority homes are! — Kenton Cole (@kentoncole) March 13, 2019

You either are extraordinarily stupid, or you are making an obvious play to popular propaganda in order to perpetrate a fraud. My worry is that it may be both. https://t.co/K0YQT9X1ux — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) March 13, 2019

For those like the obtusely ignorant son of an orange that tweeted the article is that the majority of the air pollution is in poorer areas where blacks and Hispanics live. The article doesn't say the "air" is racist. It says that air pollution affects minorities more. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) March 13, 2019

Well that's a way to dumb down this entire tweet about air pollution and how it tends to affect communities of color. — Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) March 13, 2019

No but really you’re incredibly stupid — Joe Randazzo (@Randazzoj) March 13, 2019

Is that the airline you fly? — Kristina Anderson🐧🐱☮️☯️ (@realposhpenguin) March 13, 2019

Guys, I don’t think he read the article. Also, I’m now skeptical that he even understands how air works. pic.twitter.com/z9aUWeY2Dw — Angela Hamade (@heyaries1981) March 13, 2019

Environmental problems disproportionately affect marginalized groups. — L. (@nottellinguzip) March 14, 2019

University of Pennsylvania class of 2000 https://t.co/S97zuuEQoF — Alex H. Kasprak (@alexkasprak) March 13, 2019

Please properly note this as a parody account. — Hilary Goldstein (@hilgoldstein) March 14, 2019

It's official. You're too dumb to parody. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) March 13, 2019