Donald Trump Jr. Shares Racist ‘Kung-Flu Kid’ Coronavirus Meme About His Dad

Donald Trump Jr. shared this “Karate Kid”-themed meme of his father beating coronavirus to Instagram with the offensive caption: “Hahahahaha ’The Kung-Flu Kid.”

President Donald Trump’s eldest son posted the clip Thursday as the U.S. became the country with the highest number of confirmed cases in the world.

Nationwide the virus has sickened around 85,000 people and killed at least 1,300. Worldwide there have been 530,000 cases and 24,000 deaths.

The term “Kung-Flu” gained traction last week after CBS reporter Weijia Jiang alleged a White House staffer used it to describe the coronavirus.

President Trump himself, meanwhile, has garnered widespread criticism for repeatedly calling it the “Chinese Virus,” against World Health Organization advice to not use geographic descriptors to avoid stigmatization.

POTUS has since said he won’t use the term in the future.

Trump Jr. has previously shared strange memes of his father with a man bun, as Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian” and as a thumbnail on the Pornhub website: