World's 'Saddest' Rally? Donald Trump Jr. Mocked For Speaking To Mostly Empty Arena

Just a couple hundred people turned out for the event meant to help Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R).

Don’t expect to hear much bragging about this crowd. 

Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, spoke on Thursday at a rally in Kentucky for Gov. Matt Bevin (R), who is running for reelection in a tight race against state Attorney General Andy Beshear (D)

Local CBS station WYMT reported before the event that “locals expect a memorable turnout.” And indeed it was, but perhaps for all the wrong reasons for Trump.  

Kentucky Public Radio’s Ryland Barton tweeted an image of the scene in Pikeville: 

Like his father, Trump Jr. often brags about the crowd at events, especially presidential rallies. Earlier this year, the president’s son mocked Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke for “drawing a few hundred people” to a rally. 

Yet, according to Louisville radio station WFPL, only about 200 people turned out for the Bevin event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The venue has a capacity of 7,000 ― or roughly the actual size of O’Rourke’s crowd in Texas, despite Trump Jr.’s claims to the contrary.

The scene in Kentucky was also captured on video:

Twitter critics were quick to blast the president’s son for the size of his crowd:  

