Don’t expect to hear much bragging about this crowd.

Local CBS station WYMT reported before the event that “locals expect a memorable turnout.” And indeed it was, but perhaps for all the wrong reasons for Trump.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Ryland Barton tweeted an image of the scene in Pikeville:

Organizers have asked the audience to move out of the seats and closer to the stage ahead of Trump Jr/ Gov. Bevin event in Pikeville.

I think it's fair to say this is sparsely attended. pic.twitter.com/JghTohDROS — Ryland Barton (@RylandKY) August 29, 2019

Like his father, Trump Jr. often brags about the crowd at events, especially presidential rallies. Earlier this year, the president’s son mocked Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke for “drawing a few hundred people” to a rally.

The scene in Kentucky was also captured on video:

Almost 15,000 views so far of @American_Bridge's video from the Crooked @MattBevin & @DonaldJTrumpJr rally that no one went to. In a county Trump won by 80% in 2016...Either Don Jr. isn't a draw, or people really hate America's most unpopular Gov. #kygov pic.twitter.com/oIFM81lbr4 — Zach Hudson (@zach_hudson) August 30, 2019

Twitter critics were quick to blast the president’s son for the size of his crowd:

Don Jr. might need to call Sean Spicer in for some damage control on crowd size here. https://t.co/dcdqcBvFjm — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 29, 2019

.@GovMattBevin @MattBevin is this the saddest, most pathetic, “rally” in gubernatorial history? The fact that @DonaldJTrumpJr is there makes it that much more enjoyable. Quite the draw there, Jr! 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/yFfeg6SRBn — Bob McMahon (@ram_mcmahon) August 30, 2019

I could fit this Don Jr rally in my house and not violate fire code — Adrian Oaks (@FriendOfTheYeti) August 29, 2019

Dozens attend Don Jr/Matt Bevin event in Eastern KY 😂😂😂 https://t.co/JIMj5IRbxu — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) August 29, 2019

Someone forgot to post the Craigslist ad for “Paid Rallygoers”. #Resist https://t.co/JR9m4emTFk — Wrath of Khan (@WrathOfKhan2016) August 30, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Don Jr.'s rally reminded me of Daddy #Trump's inauguration! I hope they're getting the message. The @GOP has lost with this moronic potus. — #FREEDOM (@gmachrisc) August 29, 2019

🤣 they could have fit this rally in a Hardee's. Not a lot of love for Bevin and Don Jr. in Pikeville? https://t.co/YDD5luJPft — James (@Bottled_in_bond) August 29, 2019

This is the paltry crowd Don Jr. was able to muster in rural East Kentucky tonight. Sad!



via: @RylandKY at Kentucky Public Radio pic.twitter.com/AFXODbLhLO — Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) August 30, 2019

It’s gonna be lit when Don Jr claims there were thousands of people lined up outside for this event https://t.co/nLjbNd0bpf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 29, 2019

Tim Ryan...who can't muster up a single percentage point in 2020 polls...got wayyyyy more folks to come out than Don Jr. pic.twitter.com/qWVLSeh0jf — Gabe Duverge (@GabeDuverge) August 29, 2019