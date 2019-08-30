Don’t expect to hear much bragging about this crowd.
Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, spoke on Thursday at a rally in Kentucky for Gov. Matt Bevin (R), who is running for reelection in a tight race against state Attorney General Andy Beshear (D).
Local CBS station WYMT reported before the event that “locals expect a memorable turnout.” And indeed it was, but perhaps for all the wrong reasons for Trump.
Kentucky Public Radio’s Ryland Barton tweeted an image of the scene in Pikeville:
Like his father, Trump Jr. often brags about the crowd at events, especially presidential rallies. Earlier this year, the president’s son mocked Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke for “drawing a few hundred people” to a rally.
Yet, according to Louisville radio station WFPL, only about 200 people turned out for the Bevin event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The venue has a capacity of 7,000 ― or roughly the actual size of O’Rourke’s crowd in Texas, despite Trump Jr.’s claims to the contrary.
The scene in Kentucky was also captured on video:
Twitter critics were quick to blast the president’s son for the size of his crowd: