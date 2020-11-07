Donald Trump Jr. delivered yet another self-own on Friday when he attempted to sow doubt about the record number of votes cast for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

President Donald Trump’s son ― in his latest attempt at spreading disinformation about the election that continues to hang in the balance ― asked on Twitter if anyone “really” believed Biden had this year “shattered” the number of votes cast for former President Barack Obama in 2008, when Biden was also on the ticket as the vice-presidential nominee.

Obama in 2008 secured 69.4 million votes to Republican candidate John McCain’s 59.9 million. As of early Saturday, Biden had reportedly won 74.8 million. Trump’s tally stood at 70.7 million, with four states still to be called.

Does anyone really believe that Joe Biden shattered Obama’s historic 2008 numbers?



Does anyone really believe that he did that mostly in big cities?



C’mon man!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2020

Twitter users pointed out to Trump Jr. that the population of the United States has grown in the intervening 12 years — and explained exactly how his father had likely motivated more people to go out and vote against him:

Yes. — Jennifer Mascia (@JenniferMascia) November 7, 2020

People hate your family *that* much https://t.co/m4E4NEIfJi — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) November 6, 2020

yeah we hate your dad https://t.co/pN6UiCTnXk — mollie (@mshaferschweig) November 6, 2020

Yes, I do. And history will show that turnout was driven largely by the desire to remove your father from the White House. — David Boardman (@dlboardman) November 6, 2020

Yes. He kicked your ass. Your dad is a loser. Go away. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 6, 2020

Weird how the US population continues to grow https://t.co/hukHLPaFEi — Jake 🧀 Gallant (@JHGallant) November 6, 2020

U.S. Population 2008: 304 million

U.S. Population 2020: 331 million https://t.co/8K6hIm1FyJ — Laura Davison (@laurapdavison) November 6, 2020

That's how much we all hate your dad, champ. — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) November 6, 2020

Yes. Easily.



A larger than 08 population; a growing unrest at state of affairs; postal voting. https://t.co/zvynjCkIhX — Stephen McIlkenny (@StephenBMcI) November 6, 2020

I'm reminded of this quote from a couple weeks ago about Dem turnout efforts in Philly... https://t.co/emHgQYId9e pic.twitter.com/TLUDleQ0An — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) November 6, 2020

Yes. You’re welcome. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) November 6, 2020

Trump spent 4 years trashing American cities as hellholes of crime and poverty, and then MAGA world wonders why he did so poorly in places like Philly and Detroit https://t.co/S3hsROHg2n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2020

The Math Department at Trump University was severely underfunded. — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) November 6, 2020

Do you believe removing health protections, raising the deficit to its highest level since world war 2, driving unemployment to its highest level since the great depression, and losing 300k more lives than the average year was gonna be popular? — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) November 6, 2020

It’s really a testament to how much people dislike you guys — Dave (@lildickytweets) November 6, 2020

Yep. — Conroe Brooks (@ConroeBrooks) November 7, 2020

Someone is stuck at the denial stage. https://t.co/cjJuYDyfDS — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) November 6, 2020

