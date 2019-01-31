Donald Trump Jr. Writes 'S&L' Instead Of 'SNL' And Twitter Loses It

Not that “Saturday Night Live” was short on material about the Trump family, but Donald Trump Jr. just spoon-fed the variety show some comedy gold.
President Donald Trump’s son invited mass mockery Thursday by referring to “SNL” as “S&L” in a tweet.
Mikey Day, who has played Junior on “SNL,” might want to warm up that impression.
But first, it’s Twitter’s turn to roast the gaffe-committing Trumpian chip off the old block. Who knew ampersand and financial institution jokes could be so funny?
