Donald Trump Jr. Writes 'S&L' Instead Of 'SNL' And Twitter Loses It

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Donald Trump Jr. should probably lay off that ampersand key after he appeared to confuse "SNL" with "S&L."

Not that “Saturday Night Live﻿” was short on material about the Trump family, but Donald Trump Jr. just spoon-fed the variety show some comedy gold.

President Donald Trump’s son invited mass mockery Thursday by referring to “SNL” as “S&L” in a tweet.

Twitter

Mikey Day, who has played Junior on “SNL,” might want to warm up that impression.

But first, it’s Twitter’s turn to roast the gaffe-committing Trumpian chip off the old block. Who knew ampersand and financial institution jokes could be so funny?

“Live from New York, It’s Savings and Loans!!” — dammit (@thefuture72704) January 31, 2019

This is the most dad thing I've ever seen a son do — don (@donswaynos) January 31, 2019

Now I know where hamberders come from.. pic.twitter.com/EgQy25IP3w — Burro del Norte (@MattyG74) January 31, 2019

My favorite S&L actor of all time is Adam S&ler. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 31, 2019

Junior, sometimes you make your dad look like Einstein. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 31, 2019

You are going to PRISO& — Jesus Christ (@SonOfGodAndMan) January 31, 2019

Those Savings & Loan skits are the best! — Dave Goldenberg (@davegoldenberg) January 31, 2019

Donald Jr was today-years-old when he learned the N in SNL isn’t short for “and.” — alcoholic unicorn (@alcholicunicorn) January 31, 2019