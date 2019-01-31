POLITICS

Donald Trump Jr. Writes 'S&L' Instead Of 'SNL' And Twitter Loses It

"Live from New York, it's Savings and Loans!!"
Donald Trump Jr. should probably lay off that ampersand key after he appeared to confuse "SNL" with "S&amp;L."
Not that “Saturday Night Live﻿” was short on material about the Trump family, but Donald Trump Jr. just spoon-fed the variety show some comedy gold.

President Donald Trump’s son invited mass mockery Thursday by referring to “SNL” as “S&L” in a tweet.

Mikey Day, who has played Junior on “SNL,” might want to warm up that impression.

But first, it’s Twitter’s turn to roast the gaffe-committing Trumpian chip off the old block. Who knew ampersand and financial institution jokes could be so funny?

