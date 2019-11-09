Comedians Troll Donald Trump Jr. With Bookstore Cover Swap Stunt

It’s still Donald Trump Jr.’s new book, but not exactly as he knows it.

Comedians Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig — aka The Good Liars ― on Thursday changed the covers on copies of “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” on sale at a Barnes & Noble store in Brooklyn, New York City to “make it a little more honest,” reported The Hill.

Their mocking new title? “Daddy, Please Love Me: How Everything I Do Is To Try And Earn My Father’s Love.”

We changed the cover of @DonaldJTrumpJr’s book to make it a little more honest and put them up in @BNBuzz. You're welcome, Junior! #DonnyLovesDaddy



cc: @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/cJssiXadtw — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 7, 2019

According to Selvig, they also moved the books to “the Young Adult section.”

We made a new Don Jr. book cover and put them in the Young Adult section of Barnes and Noble. pic.twitter.com/071E3tTdGz — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) November 7, 2019

“We decided to make the honest version of Don Jr.’s book cover to help him feel like he could express his feelings to his father, President Trump,” the pair told HuffPost.

But it’s far from the first prank they’ve pulled on President Donald Trump or his allies. They’ve previously planted fake products in the Trump Tower gift shop:

Last month, they trolled Fox News guests with this poster:

And they bashed former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is now personal attorney to the president, with this subway poster: