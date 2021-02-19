Donald Trump Jr.’s Defense Of Ted Cruz’s Cancun Trip Contained 1 Embarrassing Error

Donald Trump Jr. jumped to the defense of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) ― and it did not go well.

Cruz faced mounting backlash Thursday after it emerged he’d flown to Cancun, Mexico, on vacation with his family as his home state suffered sweeping power outages caused by winter storms.

On Twitter, former President Donald Trump’s eldest son slammed “the hypocrisy of those trying to cancel Ted Cruz” whose silence “on their Democrat Governor’s incompetence is telling.”

The hypocrisy of those trying to cancel Ted Cruz who have been totally silent on their Democrat Governor’s incompetence is telling. My thoughts on the Cancún Cruz fauxoutrage! #Cruz #CancunGate is fake. https://t.co/WnYe1onpIK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 18, 2021

But as many Twitter users immediately pointed out, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in fact a Republican:

Greg Abbott is a Republican. He was the chair of the Republican Governor's Association until about 2 months ago, hoss. https://t.co/UtvUOACz8G — Laura Lorson (@prairielaura) February 19, 2021

Abbot is a Republican and FOX News was dishonestly labeling evil Republicans as (D) long before Mini-Me here. https://t.co/AXlACd1Era — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 19, 2021

The Governor of Texas is a Republican, you insufferable dipshit. https://t.co/AAJMFl1vWI — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 19, 2021

Who wants to tell him? https://t.co/kP9AJI9SvN — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) February 19, 2021

The governor of Texas is Greg Abbott. He is a Republican. https://t.co/IeKFuD0Moq — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 19, 2021

Yeah, we have been really quiet about our Democrat Governor's incompetence!



We'll get right on that... https://t.co/OHu1rVUhd3 — Libertarian Party of Texas (@LPTexas) February 19, 2021

You think anybody told him yet? https://t.co/aoVOqUMkxt — Suzanne Halliburton (@suzhalliburton) February 19, 2021

Meet Gov. Greg Abbott, D-Texas



This is a Republican race to the absolute bottom, and this champion 🏆 is a late but formidable entry. https://t.co/axkTjOn1Yb — Candace Valenzuela (@candacefor24) February 18, 2021

Someone might want to tell him that the governor of TX is a Republican. https://t.co/bI8RxCXX42 — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) February 18, 2021

Of course the governor in question is a Republican https://t.co/8CqXnAUUEs — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) February 19, 2021

In a video, Trump Jr. admitted the optics of Cruz’s trip were not ideal but claimed “in the grand scheme of things, he’s a senator, he doesn’t manage crisis in states, that’s a governor’s job.”

“Now, if I were a Trump, which I am, I’d come up with a nickname for something like this, like ‘Cancun Cruz,’” Trump Jr. added. “It’s funny, but honestly I can’t get on this bandwagon trying to cancel the guy.”

Watch the video here: