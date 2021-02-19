Donald Trump Jr.’s Defense Of Ted Cruz’s Cancun Trip Contained 1 Embarrassing Error

Donald Trump Jr. jumped to the defense of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) ― and it did not go well.
Cruz faced mounting backlash Thursday after it emerged he’d flown to Cancun, Mexico, on vacation with his family as his home state suffered sweeping power outages caused by winter storms.
On Twitter, former President Donald Trump’s eldest son slammed “the hypocrisy of those trying to cancel Ted Cruz” whose silence “on their Democrat Governor’s incompetence is telling.”
But as many Twitter users immediately pointed out, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in fact a Republican:
In a video, Trump Jr. admitted the optics of Cruz’s trip were not ideal but claimed “in the grand scheme of things, he’s a senator, he doesn’t manage crisis in states, that’s a governor’s job.”
“Now, if I were a Trump, which I am, I’d come up with a nickname for something like this, like ‘Cancun Cruz,’” Trump Jr. added. “It’s funny, but honestly I can’t get on this bandwagon trying to cancel the guy.”
Watch the video here: