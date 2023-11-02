Ex-Federal Prosecutor Damns Donald Trump Jr. With His Own Dad’s Catchphrase

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former federal prosecutor Kristy Greenberg used one of Donald Trump’s most famous lines to mock the testimony that his son, Donald Trump Jr., gave in the former president’s civil fraud trial in New York.

“If he was on ‘The Apprentice’ right now, you’d be fired,” Greenberg said on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat With Ari Melber.”

In court, Trump Jr. answered multiple questions with a “did not recall” defense.

The Trump scion pointed the finger of blame at accountants who created the documents that are being contested in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit against the former president and his business. They are accused of massively overstating the value of their assets for financial gain.

Republican 2024 front-runner Trump, his son Eric Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump will testify in court in the coming days.

Greenberg suggested the “M.O.” of the Trumps will be, like Trump Jr. did on Wednesday, to “just point the finger at somebody else, whether it’s the CFO, whether it’s the accountant, whether it’s the lawyer, anybody that doesn’t have the last name Trump.”

But Trump Jr.’s blame of the accountants didn’t really wash because “ultimately” he “signed these statements of financial condition and said that they were accurate,” said Greenberg. “He doesn’t have to be an accountant. He said that the information he provided to the accountants was accurate and now in the deposition, at least, he said, ‘Well, I didn’t really have anything to do with that.’”

