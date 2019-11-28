Donald Trump Jr.'s Competition To Start Family Fights At Thanksgiving Goes Awry

Donald Trump Jr. drew scorn on social media after he announced a competition which he hoped would sow division and discord among families this Thanksgiving.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son on Tuesday asked his 4.1 million followers on Twitter to “trigger a liberal” by talking politics at the dinner table on Thursday.

He promised a prize (“maybe” a signed copy of his new book “Triggered” or a “Make America Great Again” Trump campaign hat) for the best picture or video tagged with his handle on Instagram.

“Have fun!” added Trump Jr., who promised to choose the winner by Sunday.

Trigger a liberal thanksgiving! Have some fun & talk politics at the thanksgiving table. Best pic/vid of something/someone triggered maybe w/ my book, wins a signed copy of Triggered & a MAGA hat... Tag me in IG pics & I’ll choose by Sunday. Have fun! https://t.co/HKA9knWBBW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 27, 2019

The stunt was well received by some of Trump Jr.’s supporters, with a few hailing his plan to “trigger” liberals as “genius.” Many critics, however, accused him of trying to spark unnecessary fights during the holiday period.

“The President’s son is encouraging family arguments at the dinner table on a holiday that is meant to remind us of peace and togetherness. Classy.” wrote one critic. “I must admit. You guys do excel at one thing: Setting Americans against one another,” added another.

The President's son is encouraging family arguments at the dinner table on a holiday that is meant to remind us of peace and togetherness. Classy. https://t.co/dMWWd57CpD — Andrew Kozak (@AndrewKozakTV) November 27, 2019

I never thought I would see America have a prince, or that that prick would make a career out of trying to divide his people. — derp state 🇺🇸 (@EricVictorino) November 27, 2019

You are so relatable



“Dance peasants, dance! Entertain me!” — Robert Laurie (@PaineFulThought) November 27, 2019

What a lovely unifying message for the holidays, Jr. — ENOUGH ♿️✊✊🌊🏳️‍🌈🌎🌈 (@Enough212) November 27, 2019

I must admit. You guys do excel at one thing: Setting Americans against one another. Haven't seen anything like you since the mid-19th century. Triggering people. Now there's a skill that sure makes America great again. LOL. — JohnRJohnson (@JohnRJohnson) November 28, 2019

You want families to fight on Thanksgiving? Is there not enough anger and sadness in the world? What is it with your family? — Dawn Amos - Atheist, Dog lover, likes most Humans (@rookney) November 27, 2019

So on brand - dividing Americans and delighting in their pain. — kristin treado (@krtmd) November 27, 2019

That’s what the Trump brand is: incite hatred and division and make a few more bucks off it. Ingenious and sardonic. — JM (@toquell) November 27, 2019

Isn't Thanksgiving a celebration of the harvest and other blessings of the past year?



Why would you want to spread discontent? — Richard 🇦🇺 (@Plantagenet00) November 27, 2019

Typical Trump. Barging into people's lives, trying to stir stuff up & divide families on a holiday no less, so you can squeeze out another dollar. Your base gas got to be tapped out by now. — Eileen Bromley (@EileenBromley1) November 27, 2019

I’m always amazed that someone who has lived in the lap of luxury all his life, never went cold, hungry, missed rent or had to forego medical care, is such a shitty, unhappy person. Never a post about his kids, charity, sports, kindness, pets - just mean bile & grift, every day. — beatrice (@BeaLawson27) November 27, 2019

You should have used this version of the cover, Qusay. pic.twitter.com/mVdzGCbiuS — The Knickerbocker (@KnickCarraway) November 27, 2019