Donald Trump Jr. Is Going On 'The View' And The Audience Isn't Happy

Joy Behar on Friday announced Donald Trump Jr.’s upcoming appearance on “The View” and elicited audible groans from the studio audience.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son will appear on Thursday’s broadcast of the ABC show ― it’s landmark 5,000th episode ― alongside girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Behar revealed the news while wearing a top with the slogan “Quid Pro Quo,” an apparent reference to the Donald Trump-Ukraine scandal which has prompted an impeachment inquiry into the president.

“I think you should wear that shirt Thursday,” GOP strategist Ana Navarro, a vocal critic of Trump, told Behar.

Behar replied: “I don’t want to give the whole game away.”

It’s currently unclear which of the show’s panel members will be on air for Trump Jr.’s interview.

Meghan McCain has fiercely criticized the president’s attacks on her father, the late GOP Arizona Senator John McCain ― but she also previously described Trump Jr. as “beloved.”

Whoopi Goldberg, meanwhile, has a long history of calling out Donald Trump’s racism.

Earlier, the show’s panel had commented on the “Witch Hunt” costumes that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle donned for Halloween. “Maybe he should have worn a prison suit,” quipped Navarro. “Orange is the new black.”

POLITICAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME ROUND UP: The co-hosts react to Don Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s “Witch Hunt” costume, Katie Porter dressing up as Batman during impeachment inquiry vote, and more. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/z3xj2UySsS — The View (@TheView) November 1, 2019