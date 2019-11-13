Don Jr.'s Braggy Tweet About Book Sales Triggers All Sorts Of Twitter Snark

Junior’s new book, “Triggered: How The Left Thrives On Hate And Wants To Silence Us,” reached the top of The New York Times’ bestseller list and he couldn’t help but brag about the accomplishment.

I dedicated #Triggered to the Deplorables and you guys made it #1... let’s do it again at the voting booth in November. You are the best!!! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/10sOkG2Tcf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 13, 2019

Junior’s post didn’t go unnoticed by many Twitter users. In fact, the braggy tweet “triggered” all sorts of hilarious snark.

One of the main themes of the clap back was whether President Donald Trump’s eldest son should really be bragging, considering the book’s No. 1 status wasn’t exactly the result of organic consumer interest.

See the cross at the end of the “Triggered” entry? That means a massive bulk buy aided its sales.

New York Times New York Times best seller list

Indeed, the Republican National Committee announced last week it was giving away signed copies to people who donated at least $50 to the group.

The RNC is giving away signed Donald Trump Jr. books to donors. (This is a tactic that helps boost reported sales) pic.twitter.com/AvNozpspm5 — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 5, 2019

Not surprisingly, many Twitter users pointed out that his “success,” like his father’s, wasn’t exactly self-made.

Good job little buddy. The bulk buy helped. — APB (@ABoom69) November 13, 2019

He bragging but it was bought in Bulk 🤷🏾‍♀️ Wonder who was the buyer??? — lisa taylor (@IAMLISADTAYLOR) November 13, 2019

Fake News. Don Jr didn't earn #1. Donald Trump made RNC buy thousands Don Jr.'s crap book for Trump 2020. Not for Don Jr but so Don Sr didn't look like he had a loser son like his dad did. I've gotten 6 emails offering free SIGNED copies of Twiggered. They're desperate @parscale https://t.co/JYIzQVajoV — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) November 13, 2019

Some Twitter users speculated that other groups besides loyal Republicans might have found value in the book.

All of the pet stores bought it.Its cheaper then cat litter. — Dr.W (@boatingdoc_) November 13, 2019

Others found it ironic that Junior was bragging about being tops in a paper his Dad calls the “failing New York Times” and regularly denounces ― without proof ― as a purveyor of “fake news.”

thought y’all hated the New York Times thou? — dev (@hierophantess) November 13, 2019

I thought the failing New York Times was a purveyor of fake news? — arkofdevon 🕷 (@andrewkemp_100) November 13, 2019

It's the "failing" New York Times!! They're fake news!! I don't believe anything they print!! — CC (@thecriscarr) November 13, 2019

Some Twitter users had questions.

Why is your book listed under nonfiction? — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) November 13, 2019

But comedian John Melendez was happy to help Junior put his achievement in its proper perspective.

Your book may be number 1 but you are number 2. — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) November 13, 2019