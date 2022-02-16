Politics

Donald Trump Jr. Gets 'Truth' Bomb After 'Favorite President' Message Backfires

The former president's son says it's "time for some truth," and his critics were only too happy to help.
Former President Donald Trump appears to be readying the formal launch of a social media platform and his son is trying to promote it in one of the most ironic ways possible.

Donald Trump Jr. shared a message his father posted on Truth Social via his Twitter account:

Trump has been banned from Twitter for more than a year and is suing the site as well as other tech companies. Although he’s launched and ditched other online efforts since the ban ― including a short-lived blog ― he is now hoping to rival Twitter with his own Twitter-like service for MAGA fans.

In the meantime, his son is looking to recruit for the new service ― on Twitter, of all places.

Trump’s critics fired back with some “Truth” bombs of their own:

