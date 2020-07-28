Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter Account Partially Suspended Over COVID-19 Misinformation

Twitter partially suspended Donald Trump Jr.’s account on Tuesday because he shared a viral video containing misinformation about the coronavirus.

Andrew Surabian, Trump’s spokesperson, tweeted that Trump’s account has been “suspended,” though it appears as though he’s only been blocked from tweeting temporarily.

Twitter alerted Trump that the company had “temporarily limited” some of his “account features,” according to a screenshot shared by Surabian.

BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine.



Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference - full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020

The partial suspension was in response to a tweet Trump sent Monday evening that shared a video of doctors alleging that hydroxychloroquine can cure or prevent COVID-19.

In its notice to Trump, Twitter stated that he violated the platform’s rules by “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

The Food and Drug Administration has warned against using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 due to a risk of heart rhythm problems.

“This is a must watch!!! So different from the narrative that everyone is running with,” Trump wrote in his tweet.

The tweet has since been removed by Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

