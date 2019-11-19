Twitter Users Trash Donald Trump Jr. For Questioning Vindman's Heroism

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday attempted to attack the character of National Security Council official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the Ukraine expert who testified to House impeachment committee members.

Instead, the president’s eldest son once again proved why he is the absolute master at the self-own.

It all started when Trump retweeted an article from the Federalist titled “Let’s Stop Pretending Every Impeachment Witness Is A Selfless Hero,” which seemed to question the character of impeachment witnesses like Vindman, a decorated combat veteran, and former the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, a lifelong diplomat who told lawmakers last week how the president ordered her ousted amid a smear campaign led by his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Let’s Stop Pretending Every Impeachment Witness Is A Selfless Hero https://t.co/f2Jq7SdxO9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 19, 2019

Trump Jr. retweeted the article without commenting on it, but many Twitter users took time out of their day to let him know why he is exactly the wrong person to go after Vindman.

This coming from a person who had to run out of a book signing because people were being mean. — Steve Timmons (@SteveTimmons15) November 19, 2019

Vindeman only has a purple heart. If he were a real patriot, he'd have bone spurs. Right? — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) November 19, 2019

The boy whose family NEVER wore the uniform is attacking a guy with a Purple Heart. — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) November 19, 2019

Lt. Colonel Vindman was awarded the purple heart in service to this country. Your dad was awarded 5 deferments for fake bone spurs. I'm going to go with Vindman on this one... pic.twitter.com/6dzGbEgzlR — 🌊 Shane 🌊 (@egheitasean) November 19, 2019

Some people didn’t pull any punches.

Go fuck yourself. Col Vindman has given 30 years of his life selfishly to this country. He was injured by a bomb & has more honor in the tip of his pinky finger than u do in your entire greasy ass body



The only thing you’ve ever had to sacrifice is your balls for your daddys ❤️ — WTFGOP? #ImpeachmentIsComing (@DogginTrump) November 19, 2019

From the family that thinks war criminals are heroes.. — Merrill⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) November 19, 2019

Others were confused about the message Trump Jr. and other Republican supporters of the president were trying to send.